Canmore man charged with possessing child pornography
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:08PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:10PM MST
CALGARY -- A Canmore man is facing charges of possessing and accessing child pornography following an investigation by RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.
David Aschim, 49 is charged with:
- Making child pornography available to others
- Possession of child pornography
- Accessing child pornography
Aschim was released on several conditions following a bail hearing, which include that he:
- Have no contact or communication with any child under 16 years
- Not to seek or obtain any employment or volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards children under 16 years
- Not to attend any public park or swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre
He is scheduled to appear next in Canmore provincial court on Jan. 15.