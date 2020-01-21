CALGARY -- Canmore RCMP are looking to arrest a 33-year-old in connection with an alleged sexual offence against a child.

Authorities say Jesus Fernando Pina-Aguirre is charged with sexual interference and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Pina-Aguirre, also known as Fernando Pina, is described as:

5 foot 7 (170 cm) tall

143 lbs (65 kg)

Short brown hair

Brown eyes

Police are actively searching for Pina-Aguirre and say he is known to frequent Canmore and the Calgary area.

If you have any information about Pina-Aguirre’s whereabouts, please contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.