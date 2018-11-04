CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Canmore RCMP arrest Calgary man in connection with break and enter
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 6:27PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 6:32PM MST
Charges are pending against a Calgary man after he was arrested by Canmore RCMP following a break-in at a home in the community.
Police say that at about 3:30 p.m., they were alerted to a break and enter in Harvey Heights.
By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a Toyota Camry.
Officers managed to located the vehicle and the driver refused to stop. They continued after the suspect eastbound on Highway 1 through Canmore.
The suspect soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch where he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.
The 36-year-old Calgary man was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
He faces a number of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, break and enter and flight from police.