Charges are pending against a Calgary man after he was arrested by Canmore RCMP following a break-in at a home in the community.

Police say that at about 3:30 p.m., they were alerted to a break and enter in Harvey Heights.

By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a Toyota Camry.

Officers managed to located the vehicle and the driver refused to stop. They continued after the suspect eastbound on Highway 1 through Canmore.

The suspect soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch where he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.

The 36-year-old Calgary man was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

He faces a number of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, break and enter and flight from police.