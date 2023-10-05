‘Cannot be silenced’, hundreds gather for Sisters in Spirit Walk and Vigil in Lethbridge

Hundreds sang, chanted and drummed from city hall to Galt Gardens Wednesday evening for the 17th annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil and Memorial March.

Their voices carried through the streets of downtown, with calls to address missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit peoples.

“It’s very important that everyone comes out and shows their support, especially for the families and everyone to come together as a community to create that reconciliation,” said Selena Medicine Shield, who was the emcee of the event.

The annual walk is to honour of missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada.

Medicine Shield took part in the evening to honour her grandmother Gloria Black Plume who was murdered in 1999.

“She never got justice so I go around and advocate in her honour and I make sure that children are aware of their surroundings,” she said. “I think it's vital for them to be cared for and their well-being because they’re our next generations to come.”

Organizers say homicide rates are five times higher for Indigenous women compared to non-indigenous women.

The Native’s Women Association of Canada says more than 4,000 Indigenous woman were murdered or went missing between 1980 and 2012.

“To me, it really means a lot as someone who has been sexually assaulted and to be a victim to someone getting lost in my family,” said Lenn Crowshoe, who spoke at the vigil and is Jr. Miss Piikani Princess. “Watching everyone else enjoy my speech and just them being here, I couldn't ask for more.”

Those in attendance wore red - a colour calling on the creator to bring those missing or murdered home.

“We cannot be silenced,” Crowshoe said. “As a First Nations person, we are still here and we are still thriving and we are still dealing with this trauma.”

Prayers, songs and story telling took place throughout the evening. Medicine Shield says the awareness shouldn't just happen on October 4.

“Today is not the only day that their (families are) going to be grieving, it's going to be for the rest of the year so we need to offer that support,” Medicine Shield said.

In 2021, the City of Lethbridge proclaimed October 4 as Sisters in Spirit Day to help bring awareness to these tragedies.