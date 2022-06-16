Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
RCMP say emergency crew were called to the scene, between Range Road 254 and 255, at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials say one of the trucks was hauling canola oil while the other was loaded with canola meal, but add that when the vehicles collided, they caught fire.
"Both semis are currently on fire and crews are allowing it to burn. Multiple resources are on scene including fire departments, peace officers, RCMP, Volker Stevin, EMS, Alberta Parks, bridge structure engineers and Lethbridge Irrigation district," RCMP said in a release.
There are concerns the fire will spread to a bridge over a canal, but crews are standing by in case that occurs.
No one was injured in the crash, but police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
A group of four residents living nearby have also been told to shelter in place until the scene has been cleared.
EMERGENCY ALERT DECLARED
While officials say the fire is contained to the trucks, there is concern about canola oil leaking into a nearby irrigation canal.
As a result, an Alberta Emergency Alert has been called.
"One vehicle is carrying canola oil that is actively leaking into the irrigation canal and is being allowed to burn in place to reduce contamination," the bulletin reads, adding that water flow through the canal has been reduced.
The alert also says that containment crews are heading to the scene.
Further details will be released when they become available.
