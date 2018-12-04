The Calgary Board of Education’s annual school capacity report has determined 40 schools have met or exceeded 100 per cent capacity, seven of which have reached 110 per cent of capacity according to Alberta Infrastructure’s definition.

The CBE welcomed approximately 1,700 more students in 2018 than it did in 2017. Despite the demand on classrooms, CBE officials say there is reason for optimism in the findings.

The most overcapacity school in Calgary is Crossing Park in Martindale but enrollment rates are trending downward and the CBE expects the school have an acceptable student body within the next five years. The board has also identified locations where certain grade levels can be redistributed amongst schools to accommodate an influx of attendees.

“If we’re seeing a lot of younger school age children growth in suburban areas where no schools have been built and less students in inner city areas, that also affects where we put students across the city,” explained Trina Hurdman, CBE Chair.

According to the provincial government, 26 schools have been opened in the Calgary area in recent years and nine more schools are on the verge of opening as the government continues to be ‘playing catch up after years of neglect and cuts’.

For a complete list of the capacity levels of all CBE schools visit 2018-2019 School Enrollment Report

Alphabetical list of CBE schools exceeding 100 per cent capacity according to 2018 provincial utilization numbers:

Altadore 107%

Annie Foote 111%

Auburn Bay 103%

Balmoral 111%

Buchanan 102%

Captain Nichola Goddard 117%

Cecil Swanson 104%

Cedarbrae 111%

Centennial 122%

Chaparral 108%

Chris Akkerman 111%

Colonel J. Fred Scott 104%

Colonel Sanders 108%

Crossing Park 126%

Douglas Harkness 103%

Dr. E.P. Scarlett 104%

Edgemont 101%

Elboya 100%

Ernest Manning 118%

Fish Creek 112%

Glamorgan 104%

Griffith Woods 105%

John G. Diefenbaker 102%

Langevin 102 %

Louis Riel 104%

Mount View 105%

Mountain Park 101%

Nelson Mandela 110%

Nose Creek 114%

Patrick Airlie 103%

Ranchlands 109%

Rundle 101%

Samuel W. Shaw 102%

Sir Winston Churchill 114%

Stanley Jones 100%

Tom Baines 115%

W. O Mitchell 101%

West Dalhousie 110%

Western Canada 108%

Woodbine 101%

With files from CTV’s Bill Macfarlane