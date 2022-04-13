Car catches fire on Old Banff Coach Road

A vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Banff Coach Road.

Motorists passing the Bow Trail intersection around 1:30 p.m. discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from near front tire on the passenger side.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that a fire crew was on hand and had the blaze extinguished within seven minutes.

The owner, who was standing on the boulevard next to his flaming car, called in the fire.

No one was injured.