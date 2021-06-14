CALGARY -- Police are searching for a driver, and a number of passengers, who fled from a crash scene after a vehicle slammed into a building Sunday night in northwest Calgary.

Officers were alerted about 10:40 p.m. that a driver lost control in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue N.W., hitting a condo building and coming to rest against a small tree.

Witnesses reported that several people were inside the car at the time and everyone fled by the time officers arrived.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



