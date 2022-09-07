Car crashes into Coventry Hills home, careens into yard

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood that ended with an attached garage damaged and a car in a backyard.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Coventry Green N.E. at around 8 a.m. after a car left the road, struck the attached garage, and crashed through a neighbouring fence.

A witness tells CTV News the driver of the car nearly hit his vehicle head-on, missing his car by mere inches, moments before the crash.

"They swerved and accelerated, hit a couple bins, and then — just like a rocket — flew across the lawn of the house there and took out the corner of the garage and through the fence and into the next house," said Stephen, who says he stayed with the injured woman and comforted her until EMS and the fire department arrived.

Stephen says the woman was incoherent and had been injured by bricks that had fallen from the house and through her car's sunroof.

EMS officials confirm two people — a man and a woman —were taken from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life- threatening condition. CTV News has not confirmed whether both patients had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash or if one had been hit by the car.

Members of the CFD heavy rescue unit were deployed to ensure the structural integrity of the garage and place temporary supports ahead of permanent repairs.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.