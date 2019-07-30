Car flips on northeast residential street
A car ended up on its roof following a crash in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning.
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 8:27AM MDT
Police are investigating what led to a car flipping onto its roof in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Templegreen Drive N.E. just before 8 a.m. and arrived to find a Nissan Platinum on its roof.
A 45-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say parked vehicles were also hit by the Nissan.