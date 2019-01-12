Calgary police are searching for a pair of men who attacked a man in Beddington early Saturday morning and tried to take his car.

Officers were called to the area of Beddington Trail and Beddington Boulevard N.E. at about 4:30 a.m. for reports of an attempted carjacking.

When they arrived, they were told by the victim that two men had approached his vehicle when it was stopped at the intersection and threatened him with a gun.

The driver managed to get away from his assailants, but he was shot in the hand in the process.

The victim is being treated in hospital.

Police are looking for the suspects and are working to determine if there is any connection between them and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.