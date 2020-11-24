CALGARY -- A man in his 80s was transported to hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street between two southwest neighbourhoods.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

EMS officials confirm the senior was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. The man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the car was assessed by paramedics on scene but did not require additional medical attention.

Police continue to investigate the incident.