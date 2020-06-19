CALGARY -- Five people were sent to hospital Friday due to carbon monoxide poisoning in an underground parkade in southwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-storey residential building on Springborough Close S.W. about 11:30 a.m. after a man was found unconscious.

It was later learned workers had been using a gas powered pressure washer and five people were taken to hospital.

Testing showed carbon monoxide levels of up to 1,200 parts per million.

The parkade was ventilated and Occupational Health and Safety is now investigating.

Carbon monoxide is often called "the invisible killer" as it has no taste or smell. It is created when fossil fuels like gas, kerosene or propane doesn't burn properly.

"Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning can result from cars left running in garages or from malfunctioning or improperly vented portable generators, water heaters, clothes dryers, or furnaces or other heating appliances," Calgary Fire Department said in a release.

Symptoms include headache, nausea, and drowsiness and prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide can be fatal.

More information on carbon monoxide can be found online.