Carbon monoxide leak forces approximately 100 people out of Calgary building
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:44PM MST Last Updated Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:57PM MST
This building, on 8 Ave. S.E., was evacuated because of a carbon monoxide leak Thursday night.
CALGARY -- Emergency crews were called to a five-storey condo building in the East Village Thursday evening because of a carbon monoxide leak.
The issue was discovered at about 7 p.m. at the building, located at 630 8 Ave. S.E.
A number of transit buses were brought in to help shelter the residents.
The cause of the leak is under investigation.