Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon will speak to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Friday about minimizing the cost of business compliance and the repeal of the provincial carbon tax.

The event gets underway at 12:15 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in downtown Calgary.

Nixon will also speak about the next steps involved in setting up a Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions “while fostering innovation,” reads a release.

One of the first moves made by the newly elected United Conservative Party government was to repeal the carbon tax, which was brought in by the previous NDP government, adding a surcharge to gasoline at the pumps and on fossil-fuelled home heating.

The federal government has previously said it will soon replace the fee with its own carbon levy.

Premier Jason Kenney won the April election on a promise to kill the carbon tax, saying it hasn't helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions and took money out of the pockets of working families.

Kenney's government will continue with a tax on large industrial greenhouse gas emitters, and has promised to challenge the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax in court.