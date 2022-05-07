Cardston, Alta. teen, killed in rollover crash, to be laid to rest

Loved ones of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a rollover crash late last month will be gathering in a southern Alberta community for her funeral.

Taylor Olsen died when the vehicle she was in lost control and rolled over on Highway 501 southeast of the town of Cardston on April 28.

In a statement to CTV News following the incident, Taylor's family said she "was taken from this Earth far too soon."

She is being remembered for her compassion, love of animals and the outdoors and creativity.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cardston.

A GoFundMe campaign raised $6,000 USD for funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ksvhun-taylor-olsen-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Seth Law, 15, was also in the vehicle and was critically injured in the crash. He was transported to Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after he suffered brain injuries and a fractured spine.

He was released from hospital on Friday evening, but family members say it will take six months for him to recover.

A third youth, a girl, was taken from the scene by ground ambulance. She has not been identified.

Police are investigating and have not said if the driver of the truck involved in the crash will be charged.