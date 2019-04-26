A Cardston couple looking to retire is hoping to find just the right person who will appreciate the history and beauty of their building in the same way that they do.

Ivan and Marsha Negrych, current owners of the Cobblestone Manor, have operated the bed and breakfast for the past 20 years.

It was built in 1921 and features a 100-seat restaurant and a number of unique features like 13 different rare hard woods and distinct stained glass windows.

“This coloured stained glass was imported from Italy and they don't know how to make it anymore,” says Marsha, who added that the unique windows are priceless.

Marsha says the building has a good deal of historical significance too, especially considering it was formally recognized in 1982.

“[It] was built by the man that built the interior of the Prince of Wales Hotel and many of the special rooms in the Mormon temple here.”

She and her husband Ivan are now looking to retire so they can focus on helping to raise their grandchildren.

They’ve tried to sell it on the open market before, but have been unsuccessful.

So, they’ve turned to a different method. They are opening a competition to find 17,000 people who will submit essays on why they should be the new owners of the business, along with a $100 entry fee.

However, Marsha says it isn’t about the money.

“It’s to see if it can go to someone who loves it like us who will love it and continue the legacy.”

Earlier this year, a woman in Millarville opened a similar contest for entrants to win ownership of her 5,000 square foot home.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis launched an investigation a month later after it received complaints about the legality of the contest, but the agency found that it did not break any rules.

Alla Wagner, the owner of the home, has since extended the contest to June 5.

The competition for the Cobblestone Manor is scheduled to open on May 1. For more information about the business, you can visit the official website.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Mason DePatie)