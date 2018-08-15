A southern Alberta doctor has been suspended by AHS after he was caught on video allegedly making negative comments about a group of Indigenous people waiting outside a store in Cardston.

A complaint has been filed regarding the actions of Dr. Lloyd Clarke, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about a group of First Nations people in May of this year.

The incident first came to light when it was posted to social media by Scott Many Grey Horses.

Many Grey Horses said he was walking by and recorded the exchange as it unfolded.

In the video, the man is heard telling the group that they needed to get jobs, shouldn’t be hanging around the store and also made a comment about a prescription request for Tylenol 3s.

It’s also believed that the RCMP was called when Clarke got into a verbal argument with the individuals outside the store.

Ingred Hess, the lawyer who helped file the complaint, says it’s extremely concerning that a doctor was heard making those comments about people in public.

“To me, that’s someone who has a high level of education and who deals on a day-to-day basis with people from that community, to exhibit such hostility towards that group was kind of mind-blowing in fact. I thought something should be done about it.”

AHS says it takes these types of complaints very seriously and is investigating.

“There’s no excuse for the comments that were allegedly made in this instance and we want to assure those involved in this incident that this sort of alleged language in no way reflects the beliefs or values of AHS,” the agency said in a statement.

An investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta was launched shortly after the incident occurred, but a spokesperson says there was insufficient evidence to prove any wrongdoing.

“The facts, as reported, are unacceptable and the physician needs to reconsider how he handles an interaction like this. But, on its face, the incident as described does not appear to be a case of unprofessional conduct,“ said Steve Buick with the College.

Hess says she’s already filed an appeal of that decision.

Dr. Clarke is now on administrative leave from his position as associate Zone Medical Director. He is still practicing medicine in Cardston while this matter is being investigated.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Terry Vogt)