CALGARY -- In an effort to better serve women facing mental health or addictions issues — on top of dealing with the ongoing pandemic and financial crisis — the CARE for Women Program at Recovery Acres is moving its workshop online.

The organization is holding a free, one-day introductory seminar from 1-4 p.m. on April 15 titled Stress, Uncertainty and Addiction, which is followed by a two-week, online course. Registration in the two week program costs $975, which organizers say is a 50 per cent discount.

Assistance is also available for those who can't afford payment.

"Right now it's just keeping people engaged and involved," said executive director John Petryshen.

"When you're dealing with mental health and addictions, isolation is really not a very good thing for people to go through. So for them to have a connection and a sounding board, to be engaged with somebody and a group of people online, is very important for them."

The registration deadline is April 14 and can be done online, over the phone at 403-229-0795 or by emailing care@recoveryacres.org.