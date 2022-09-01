Careless driving trial continues with accused testifying

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The man charged with careless driving involving the death of a 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in his own defence Thursday.

Today is day four of Neil Skjodt's trial.

Skjodt recalled the incident on Apr. 13, 2020, along Whoop-Up Drive West and Aquitania Boulevard.

According to Skjodt, he was leaving the No-Frills grocery store and on his way to McDonalds, when he exited the shopping complex in his SUV.

He told the court that while exiting the centre, a shadow was cast on the roadway from the adjacent building that was under construction. Skjodt was looking east for oncoming traffic travelling westbound on Whoop Up Drive.

Skjodt told the court that if he had noticed any pedestrians along the pathway he would’ve stopped well before the crosswalk, if not, he would’ve stopped on or before the crosswalk, as per the yield sign displayed.

Skjodt recalled that he saw cars exiting the roundabout on Whoop Up Drive and thought to himself “I’m not in a hurry” to beat the cars. He said he was scanning the area left to right and saw cars, but no pedestrians.

According to Skjodt, he came to a stop, waited for the cars to pass, before letting his foot off the brake. He was unaware how long it was before he used the gas pedal, as the road was on a slight slope, forcing the car forward without accelerating.

Skjodt said once he began moving forward, ‘something’ suddenly appeared in front of his car, ‘flickered’ suddenly, before the ‘object’ fell. At which point, Skjodt told the court that he heard a thump and felt a thump within a three second period.

Skjodt said the thump was unexpected as he didn’t see anything.

Worried that something hit the side of his car, Skjodt didn’t want to jam on his brakes in case someone was behind him. He checked an orange light on the side of his mirror that would show if an object was there, but Skjodt recalled the light wasn’t on. He then checked his mirrors but couldn’t see anything behind him, he then pulled his SUV to the side of the road and got out. Skjodt exited his car and saw a man, later confirmed to be Charles’ father, holding ‘something’.

According to Skjodt, he thought to himself “was this something that hit me?” or hit the side of his vehicle. Skojodt approached the man and asked if everything was okay, to which Charles’ father replied, “No”.

He told the court that he could not hear breathing or see any blood before suggesting to “put him down and wait for an ambulance”. Skjodt said the father than loudly yelled “hospital” before the dad and his son got in a nearby vehicle and drove to the fire station.

Skjodt recalled he waited at the scene for the police to arrive.

The Crown will have the option to cross-examine Skjodt once the trial resumes Friday morning.

Skjodt faces one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

If convicted, Skjodt faces a fine of $2,000, six months in jail or both.