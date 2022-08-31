Careless driving trial continues with police officers testifying

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A careless driving trial involving the death of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre continued in a Lethbridge courtroom on Wednesday. The Crown called 11 city police officers to testify, including Cst. Allister Koop who was the first officer on the scene.

Koop told court when he arrived at the crosswalk on Whoop Up Drive West near Aquitania Boulevard on Apr. 13, 2020, a group of people directed him to the driver of a GMC Terrain SUV.

The officer approached 55-year-old Neil Skjodt and asked for his licence.

Koop said Skjodt didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but admitted he was quite shell-shocked.

The constable recalled Skjodt was on the phone and directed him to the back of the patrol car for privacy.

Koop told Skjodt he was under investigation for failing to yield for a pedestrian and read him his rights.

While inside the car, the officer asked if Skjodt needed anything, such as a drink of water, to which he replied "No, I didn't see them. I checked and there were no cars coming so I started to go and ..." before he stopped talking, according to Koop.

Koop told court Skjodt made multiple phone calls to a lawyer or lawyer friend while in the back of his patrol car.

At least two other officers who took the stand testified driving conditions were clear with no snow or ice on the roads.

Skjodt is charged with one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

If convicted he faces a fine of $2,000, six months in jail or both.

The remaining officers are set to take the stand on Thursday as the five-day trial continues.