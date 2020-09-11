CALGARY -- Two men and a woman are facing charges after RCMP seized what they describe as a "significant" amount of drugs, including carfentanil, from a home in Airdrie.

A search warrant was executed Sept. 9 at a home in the Big Springs neighbourhood in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, where police seized a number of drugs, including:

69.7 grams of Carfentanil

15.7 grams of Methamphetamine

35.8 grams of Cocaine

1.5 litres of Gamma-HydroxyButyrate (GHB)

2.7 grams Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

Approximately 20 pills of Xanax

$1,630 in cash

Cody Alexander Van Dyk, 26, of Airdrie, Alta has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 5.

Alex James Syer, 23, of Airdrie, has been charged with:

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil)

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Kenedee Christine Taylor, 22, of Airdrie, is charged with:

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Syer and Taylor were released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Oct. 1.

"This drug seizure was quite significant, especially considering there was carfentanil in the residence. Carfentanil is one of the most toxic opioids currently known, with studies showing it to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine, 4,000 times more potent that heroin, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl," RCMP said in a release.

"Like fentanyl, carfentanil can be absorbed through accidental inhalation of airborne powder, which makes its exposure and handling dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.