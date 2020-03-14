CALGARY -- Two Carmacks workers were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail.

The crash happened near 17th Avenue S.E. just before noon.

Police say the men were working on the shoulder of the highway. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver remained at the scene.

Company officials said the pair had responded to a previous crash and were preparing to leave when they were hit.

Carmacks handles maintenance of Deerfoot Trail, which is a section of Highway 2 running north-south through Calgary.

Northbound lanes were shut down for a short time and all but one lane has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.