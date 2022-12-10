Carra charged with mischief in relation to April alleged road rage incident

Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to an alleged road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.

That centred on an incident Carra said he had with a driver who he claimed nearly hit him and his dog Izzy while he was in a crosswalk, leading to a verbal altercation between Carra and the driver.

Edmonton police investigated the incident as Carra was a member of the Calgary Police Commission at the time, a role he has since resigned from.

Saturday, the Edmonton police released the following statement.

"In April of 2022, the Calgary Police Service requested the EPS conduct an impartial and independent investigation into an incident involving Calgary City Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra. The councillor is also a former member of the Calgary Police Commission.

"The matter was assigned to a detective from the Investigative Response Section in Edmonton and a comprehensive investigation followed. The completed investigation was reviewed by the Legal Advisors Section of the EPS and then subsequently reviewed by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

"On Dec. 9, 2022, Mr. Carra was criminally charged with mischief under $5,000 relating to the incident that occurred on April 2, 2022."

The Calgary police issued the following statement Saturday:

"When we received a complaint about the incident, we reached out to the Edmonton Police Service and requested they lead the investigation. This was done in the interest of transparency and independence, given the fact the situation involved an elected official, who at the time was also serving on the Calgary Police Commission.

"As this was not our investigation, and because it is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further."