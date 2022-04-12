Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.

Carra issued his statement on Twitter where he recounted his account of an exchange he had with a driver who he claims nearly hit him and his dog while they were walking.

"On April 2, a driver ran through a stop sign while I was in the crosswalk, nearly hitting my dog Izzy and me," said Carra in his post. "I had to pull Izzy out from under the wheels by her leash. They were so close I was able to tap the bumper with my foot as they sped by. The driver then stopped, reversed back to me, and the two occupants left their vehicle and began verbally accosting me.

"The driver admitted that he did not see me but became increasingly verbally irate as I stood my ground, escalated to physically assaulting me. I defended myself from the assault as best I could in the moment.

"A constable of the Calgary Police Service attended the incident and took statements from the driver, passenger, and me."

On Monday, CTV News confirmed with the Calgary Police Service that an investigation was underway into an incident involving an elected official and the matter was being investigated by the Edmonton Police Service to ensure impartiality.

"Given that this is a relatively new situation, I don't have all the details around it and the fact that it is under investigation, I'm very hesitant to make any comments at all," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday.

"I appreciate you understanding that I need to be very cautious as a member of council in what I say when there is an investigation pending."

Carra voluntarily stepped down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) on Monday, but the CPC said the position is being held for the councillor, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gondek says council could look at temporarily putting another councillor or a member of administration on the commission for the time being.

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot would like to see council handle the vacant CPC seat as soon as possible.

"We should have two active members on police commission," Chabot said, adding Carra was right to step away from the role, but should stay on council.

"I think that Coun. Carra, like all members of council being accused of anything, is innocent until proven guilty," he said. "It's appropriate for (Carra) to step aside from his duties from police commission, but not from council."

An anonymous source informed CTV News that the road rage incident involved the Ward 9 councillor.

Carra, in his statement, said he was unware of the progress of the investgation or the involvement of the EPS until he encountered Monday's media reports. He then explained his decision to step away from his position on the police commission.

"As an elected city councillor and sitting member of the Calgary Police Commission, I support measures that maintain impartiality — for my protection and the driver and passenger involved — and I believe it's completely appropriate that I recuse myself from commission until this matter is resolved."