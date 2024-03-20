CALGARY
    • Carstairs senior, missing since Tuesday evening, found dead

    Didsbury RCMP say a 73-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday night has been found dead.

    Officials say the man left his home in Carstairs at 7 p.m. to go for a walk.

    He didn't return home.

    After conducting a search, police said the man's remains were found just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    His death is considered to be non-criminal in nature.

    No further details will be released.

