Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
However, the message the sun-splashed Albertans delivered was that there's way worse places to shelter in place than an all-inclusive resort in Mexico.
"Our resort slipped a piece of paper under our door," said Scott Parkin of Calgary, recalling how he discovered the news.
"Military helicopters flying by was kind of odd," he added.
"We could see some smoke on the roads, but whatever they did for the city, was great," said Robyn Hollemans, who rented a house with her family in Mazatlan.
"We felt fine," she said. "We felt safe."
Ottawa is asking Canadians travelling south to exercise a high degree of caution due to violence in Sinaloa - while warning against non-essential travel to some regions, although Mazatlan was not on that list.
Global Affairs Canada has recommended Canadians in Mazatlan shelter in place.
SHELTER IN PLACE
Friday, Edmonton resident Sandra Forscutt spoke to CTV News about heeding the advice of Global Affairs Canada that tourists in Mazatlan should shelter in place.
"I think it's scary to know that it's kind of in your backyard," said Forscutt.
One former Edmonton resident who operates a café in Mazatlan said the region became quiet throughout Friday, as businesses closed and many people decided against venturing into the city or travelling the highways.
"A lot of what's going on isn't directed at citizens or tourists or locals," said Amber Milligan.
Edmonton resident Graham McKeen heard a few stories that made him wonder.
"It was kind of scary there the first day when the cartel started blowing stuff up," said McKeen. "Just a couple of kilometers down the road from the resort there was a bus caught on fire and then about four kilometers away there was two other buses. We were talking to a few people that were down in Mazatlan and they said there was gunfire.
"We never left the resort after that," he said. "We stayed right until we left today."
While most Albertans CTV News spoke to said they felt distant from the danger, travelling home concerned some.
"I think the bigger concern is being able to come home," said Forscutt.
Chris Parkin
RETURN TO NORMAL
However, by Saturday night, things appeared to have returned to normal in Mazatlan. Two airports in the area reopened and flights departed for a number of Canadian cities, including Calgary and Edmonton.
"It wasn't the worst thing, sitting poolside with beers," said Scott Parkin. "The whole ordeal was kind of overblown, as far as I'm concerned. It was worse in Culiacan from what I hear, but Mazatlan was fine."
The capture of the son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked the wave of violence in the Sinaloa region.
After one day of fear and uncertainty, life quickly returned to normal said another tourist.
"The one day stores were closed, the shops were closed and we were told that we should basically stay in the resort area, which we did. And then the next day, we were told that things were pretty much back to normal."
WestJet said its operations in the region had resumed but that it continued to monitor the situation.
With files from CTV Edmonton
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry defends explosive memoir that lays bare rifts in Royal Family in interview
Prince Harry has defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to 'own my story' after 38 years of 'spin and distortion' by others.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, most of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students
The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials.
Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as U.S. president
President Joe Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: New cases, hospitalizations increase in final week of 2022
After falling for six consecutive weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations saw a brief increase in the last week of December, according to Alberta Health's final data update for 2022.
-
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
-
Community crafts upcycled lanterns for Flying Canoë Volant festival
Edmontonians had the opportunity to craft upcycled lanterns to be displayed at a winter festival next month.
Vancouver
-
'Just strolling along': B.C. man brings goats to run errands
A B.C. man who has two goats says he started taking "the girls" into town with him so they could get some fresh air and exercise when a wallop of winter weather hit the Okanagan.
-
17-year-old dead after Langley crash
A 17-year-old died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Saturday evening, according to police.
-
UBC student researching microplastics in Galapagos penguins
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are studying just how much plastic is ending up in the ocean — by examining penguin feces.
Atlantic
-
'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary
Emotions were high Sunday as community members in Halifax came together to commemorate the lives of those who died in flight PS-752 three years ago.
-
Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing
A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.
-
N.S. man facing charges related to July 2022 assault: police
A man from Fox Island, N.S., is facing assault and firearm charges in relation to an incident last summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria takes owner of 'dangerous' dog to court over alleged bylaw violations
The City of Victoria has won an injunction against a resident it claims has repeatedly breached its Animal Responsibility Bylaw by failing to control his dog.
-
2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
-
Trudeau among those honouring PS752 crash victims at ceremonies across Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 this afternoon alongside grieving relatives in a commemorative ceremony taking place in Toronto.
-
Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover
A 24-year-old woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Pedestrian shot during a street robbery in Montreal on Saturday night
A pedestrian was shot and injured when he was being robbed late Saturday night in Montreal on Depatie Street, near Cleroux Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Three years later: Montrealers gather to commemorate flight PS752 victims
Roughly 200 people gathered in front of McGill University in Montreal Sunday to mark the third anniversary of flight PS752's destruction and protest the Iranian regime. On Jan. 8, 2020, 176 people were killed after the Iranian military shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane. The plane, bound for Ukraine, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.
-
Quebec remains in middle of opioid overdose crisis
While the opioid crisis is wreaking havoc in Western Canada, Quebec is also experiencing an increase in drug overdoses. According to data from the Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ), more than 500 people died of suspected opioid or other drug intoxication between October 2021 and September 2022.
Ottawa
-
LRT disruptions could last until Tuesday
LRT service in Ottawa remains partially disrupted and full service could be offline until Tuesday, according to officials.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Kitchener
-
Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week
A new tradition in honour of a late junior hockey captain, a baggage cart that cancelled a Flair flight, and a Guelph councillor's tiny home rental round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W for Iran calls for action during Flight PS752 anniversary
Organizers from the group 'K-W for Iran' are joining many others across Canada calling for action on the anniversary of the Flight PS752 tragedy.
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Northern Ontario
-
Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
-
Sudbury potter gains recognition in Vanity Fair
A health care worker in Sudbury, Ont. left that career three years ago to pursue her life’s passion; pottery.
Winnipeg
-
'Bring freedom and justice': Winnipeg rally calls for change in Iran on anniversary of flight PS752
Dozens gathered at a rally on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752.
-
City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks
The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.
-
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.
Regina
-
Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police
A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.
-
Early morning house fire in downtown Regina under investigation
Fire crews in Regina responded to a house blaze early Sunday morning.
-
One man, two youths arrested following shooting in north Regina
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested three in Regina’s north end in response to an alleged shooting on Saturday.