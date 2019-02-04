The owner of a Calgary trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last April was scheduled to be in court on Monday on non-compliance charges.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is facing several, non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations.

On April 6, the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided on a Saskatchewan highway killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The charges against Singh include; failing to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations and having more than one daily log for any day.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the truck, pleaded guilty to 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury. Sidhu is expected back in court for a decision on sentencing on March 22.

The case was before a Calgary court on Monday and has been adjourned until March 15th.