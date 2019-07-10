A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed by Alberta Health Services in a food preparer at a Japanese restaurant in Airdrie, potentially exposing diners.

Those who ate at Zenbu Japanese Restaurant between June 15 and June 29, 2019, may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Symptoms may include: tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.

They may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis immunization, and are advised to call Health Link at 811 immediately, for an assessment of exposure and risk.

Immunization clinics will be available to eligible individuals in Airdrie over the next few days.

Some people, especially young children, may get hepatitis A infection without noticing any symptoms at all but are still infectious to others.

Immunizations can only be provided within 14 days after exposure. Symptoms can develop anywhere from 15 to 50 days after exposure.

AHS inspected the restaurant and confirmed it has been cleaned and sanitized, and is operating safely.