CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released a photo of a woman who is believed to have played a role in at least six recent home break-ins.

Officers responded to a home on Coverdale Place N.E., in the community of Coventry Hills, on the afternoon of Dec. 4 following reports someone had gained access to the residence and stolen several items, including jewelry.

Surveillance footage gathered from the home showed a woman approach the front door, knock, and look through the windows ahead of the break-in. The woman walked away from the doorstep and, moments later, three males arrived and forced their way into the home.

According to police, the woman concealed her face while on the doorstep and appeared to speak with a Latin American accent in the audio from the surveillance footage.

CPS officials believe the woman is connected to at least six recent break-ins, the majority of which occurred in the northwest quadrant.

Anyone who has information regarding the Coventry Hills break-in or who has had an unknown woman visit their home in recent weeks is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.