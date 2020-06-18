CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating reports of early morning gunshots in a northwest neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Panora Way N.W., in the community of Panorama Hills, at around 2 a.m. Thursday following calls to 911 saying shots had been heard in the area.

Several casings were located but no bullet holes or property damage was found.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspected shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.