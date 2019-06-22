City officials say there has been an overwhelming response to a cat adoption event so far, scheduled at the Calgary Animal Shelter this weekend.

The adoption blitz was organized because the facility was bursting at the seams with nearly 100 felines of all shapes, types, sizes and ages.

As an incentive to get people to come in to adopt the animals, officials cut the cost of adoption by 50 per cent.

Officials say the event was extremely successful, with over 50 cats adopted in the first 24 hours.

As a result, there are just a limited number of animals left waiting for their forever homes.

The event runs until the end of day on Sunday and families can adopt a cat for $81.50. The package also includes a pet licence, collar, bag of food and a goodie bag with toys and treats.

All cats up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, licensed and microchipped.

New owners will also receive a six-week trial of pet insurance and the animal’s medical record showing the date it was vaccinated and spayed or neutered.