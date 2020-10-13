CALGARY -- No one was injured, not even the cat, in a northeast Calgary structure fire Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Redstone Drive in northeast Calgary around 5:00 p.m., after receiving calls about a structure fire.

They arrived to discover smoke on the main floor and a fire in the living room of the residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly enter the structure and extinguish the fire, confining it to living room and its contents.

The occupants were able to self-evacuate and fire crews were able to locate the cat, which was unharmed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials remind citizens to use caution with candles in their home and to never leave them unattended.