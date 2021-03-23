CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after cat food laced with sulphuric acid was found in a northwest park on three separate occasion this month.

Police said an unidentified man has been placing cat food in and around trees in Confederation Park in the 1000 block of 24th Avenue N.W.

“Investigators were able to confirm that the food contained chemicals not typically found in cat food products,” police said in a release. “Working with The Calgary Fire Department HAZMAT team, they were able to identify both (sulphuric) acid and phenyltoloxamine citrate in the cat food. These substances would cause unnecessary pain and possibly death to an animal, should they ingest enough.”

Adding to the concern, said police, is the fact the park is frequented by families with young children and pets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at -800-222-8477.