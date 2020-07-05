CALGARY -- Officials say a pet has died following an early morning fire that broke out in an apartment complex in southeast Calgary.

The CFD was called to the scene, in the 1700 block of 42 Street S.E., at about 6:15 for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and a number of residents standing outside.

They entered the building and soon found a small fire inside one of the units that was quickly extinguished.

Officials confirmed that all residents of the building managed to get out safely but, unfortunately, a cat inside the apartment where the fire started was deceased.

The damage to the building was contained to the single unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are expected to remain at the scene for the next several hours.