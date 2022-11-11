Cat rescue event hopes to fill a van with donated supplies
MEOW Foundation is hoping to fill a van to help some cats Saturday.
The cat rescue charity has had a busy 2022, and currently has over 160 cats in care, according to MEOW Foundation communication specialist Rachel Nadler.
"That takes a lot of food, particularly special diets for cats with specific medical needs," Nadler said, in a release. "We also need things that you might not think of: we rely on donations for cleaning supplies for the Adoption Centre and items to keep the office running. And with the cold setting in, we need more electric heated water bowls so that cats in our TNR program have access to water no matter the weather."
MEOW Foundation lists needed items on their website and has an Amazon wish list for those prefer to donate from home. For those who prefer to do it in person, the foundation is holding a Fill the Van event Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the MEOW Foundation Charity Thrift shop at 336 41st Ave. N.E. Santa will be in attendance, and Nadler hopes to kick off the holiday season and build community spirit as well.
A second Fill the Van event will be held at PAWS Pet Food and Accessories on Elbow Drive on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"As our van fills up, you see the impact of your donation and the community coming together," Nadler said.
Rachel Nadler from Meow Foundation
Donations are needed more than ever, as 2022 has been particularly challenging for many people, Nadler said.
“We’ve been stretched really thin this year,” said Nadler. “The calls and emails for help are non-stop. The economic situation has put lots of people in a tough spot, which is reflected in the volume of calls. We wish we could help every cat who needs it but unfortunately, we just don’t have the resources. Donations keep the rescue running and allow us to help as many cats possible.”
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm in Calgary with highs near freezing for the next 5 days
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college
A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Lenarduzzi came close in '86: Who will end Canada's World Cup scoring drought in Qatar?
Thirty-six years later, Bob Lenarduzzi still laments the scoring chance he missed at the 1986 World Cup. Looking ahead to Qatar 2022, who will find Canada's first goal on the world's biggest stage?
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole
Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Edmonton
-
Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts 102nd Remembrance Day service
Alberta's oldest cenotaph hosted its 102nd Remembrance Day service on Friday.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Fiery semi crash closes portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton
Mounties diverted traffic away from a section of the Yellowhead Highway Friday morning after a crash between two semi trucks near Evansburg, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony in two years, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
Ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching in 2023, company says
A new company has promised to deliver high-speed ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, with a planned launch in summer 2023.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash on Lougheed Highway
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway that left one man seriously injured Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Reflections on war and peace from women who have sought refuge in Canada
As Canadians reflect on war and peace, people who have experienced war firsthand and have sought refuge in the country, have a unique perspective on Remembrance Day.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Police investigating after woman tries to push her way into Oak Bay home: police
Police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
Police respond to intruder in Oak Bay home, discover owl 'perched on couch'
A resident of Oak Bay, B.C., called police in the early hours of Thursday morning to report an intruder was inside their home. However, the intruder turned out to be an owl.
Toronto
-
Ontarians gather to mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the province
Crowds gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ontario on Friday to pay their respects to those who fought and died for Canada.
-
Why are some bodies of water in Toronto turning fluorescent green?
Toronto residents have been left perplexed after a number of small bodies of water in the city have turned fluorescent green.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college
A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son who has autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Ottawa
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Ottawa Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 deaths, but the health unit says eight of them happened earlier and are the result of a data review.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Teen guilty of manslaughter in the death of police officer from Hagersville
A teen, accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Harnett, who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was working as a police officer in Calgary at the time of his death.
-
Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation
Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
Northern Ontario
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Snow, freezing rain warnings in effect for much of northeast
The run of warm weather this fall is coming to an end, with snow and freezing rain moving into northeastern Ontario this weekend.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans
Manitoba’s largest Remembrance Day service was held at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre on Friday to recognize veterans and their service to the country.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
-
Globe Theatre production will showcase the life of Riders' legend George Reed
A Globe Theatre production highlighting the life of Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed called “#34,” is set to begin on Friday night at their temporary home, Darke Hall.