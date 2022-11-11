Cat rescue event hopes to fill a van with donated supplies

MEOW Foundation is hoping to fill a van to help some cats Saturday.

The cat rescue charity has had a busy 2022, and currently has over 160 cats in care, according to MEOW Foundation communication specialist Rachel Nadler.

"That takes a lot of food, particularly special diets for cats with specific medical needs," Nadler said, in a release. "We also need things that you might not think of: we rely on donations for cleaning supplies for the Adoption Centre and items to keep the office running. And with the cold setting in, we need more electric heated water bowls so that cats in our TNR program have access to water no matter the weather."

MEOW Foundation lists needed items on their website and has an Amazon wish list for those prefer to donate from home. For those who prefer to do it in person, the foundation is holding a Fill the Van event Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the MEOW Foundation Charity Thrift shop at 336 41st Ave. N.E. Santa will be in attendance, and Nadler hopes to kick off the holiday season and build community spirit as well.

It's cold out there! We are running low on electric heated water bowls for our TNR cats. These give TNR cats a stable source of water no matter the weather. Visit https://t.co/lQV5WvhKAl to order them right to our door from our Amazon wish list! #yyc #yycpets pic.twitter.com/alaweMRGKW — MEOW Foundation (@MEOWFoundation) November 8, 2022

A second Fill the Van event will be held at PAWS Pet Food and Accessories on Elbow Drive on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"As our van fills up, you see the impact of your donation and the community coming together," Nadler said.

Rachel Nadler from Meow Foundation

Donations are needed more than ever, as 2022 has been particularly challenging for many people, Nadler said.

“We’ve been stretched really thin this year,” said Nadler. “The calls and emails for help are non-stop. The economic situation has put lots of people in a tough spot, which is reflected in the volume of calls. We wish we could help every cat who needs it but unfortunately, we just don’t have the resources. Donations keep the rescue running and allow us to help as many cats possible.”