CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews rescued a cat from a house that was on fire in northeast Calgary Friday.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. shortly after 4:30 p.m. They arrived to discover heavy smoke and flames coming out of the roof of a bungalow.

Eight people who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out by the time crews arrived.

Crew members were able to rescue a cat from the basement of the house.

The fire is now contained. Investigator remain on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.