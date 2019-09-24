High River RCMP is working to track down whoever shot a cat with a BB gun near Emerson Lake last week.

The cat was let outside on the morning of Sept. 20 and when it returned, its owner noticed an injury.

The owner was able to remove a BB pellet from the cat and called police.

Whoever fired the BB could face animal cruelty charges said Cpl. Ryan Eckersley.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.