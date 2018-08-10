A truck hauling cattle rolled over on a ramp near Stoney Trail on Friday morning and traffic is being diverted around the scene while crews work to round up the animals and clear the debris.

The vehicle was carrying about 15 head of cattle and some made it out on to the roadway while others remained trapped inside the tipped over truck.

A veterinarian was called to the scene to assess the animals and determined that they were not injured.

The driver of the truck was not injured but the truck is now blocking the roadway.

Calgary police say northbound Stoney Trail at Country Hills Blvd N.E. is closed and traffic is being redirected around the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.