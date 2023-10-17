Caught on camera: Bikes stolen in broad daylight from Olds, Alta., school

Olds RCMP are looking for information from the public following a theft and attempted break-and-enter in the community on Monday.

At 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, Mounties were called to a local high school.

They were told a white Ford F350 had driven onto the property and stopped at the bike rack.

"A male jumped out and proceeded to steal bicycles that were chained up," RCMP said in a release.

Police say the truck was stolen from Red Deer.

The suspect fled the scene after they were approached by a resident.

Earlier that same day, police were called to a local business for a reported break-and-enter.

Security officers called police at 1:15 a.m. after they witnessed two men in a black car.

RCMP attended and attempted to stop them, but the vehicle fled the scene.

Nothing was reported stolen from the business.

A short time later, the vehicle was found near Olds College after it had been set on fire.

Another car was reported stolen from the scene.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.