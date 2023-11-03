Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station

Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.

The charity collection box was stolen from a gas station in the 0-100 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E., in the community of Shawnessy, at 7 a.m. on Monday.

On Friday, police released security video showing the theft.

Police say the suspect approached the till and asked the clerk if he could buy some cigarettes. Then, while the clerk was distracted, the suspect took the poppy donation box off the counter and hid it in his jacket.

He then left the store without buying the cigarettes, police said.

The suspect is described as 6' tall (182 centimetres) with a medium build and between 40 to 45 years old. He was wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and blue jeans and carrying a black bag with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously though Crime Stoppers.