Caught on camera? Police seek footage of Ford Expedition in Douglasdale shooting death

Calgary police have released more information on the shooting death of a man in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.

The victim was found dead at a home in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and that the suspects were in a 2022 white Ford Expedition.

A vehicle matching that description was found on fire outside of Calgary, in the 6400 block of 296 Avenue East in Foothills County, shortly after the attack.

On Friday, police released specific timelines and details for the dash cam footage they're looking for in their investigation.

Anyone with footage showing a white 2022 Ford Expedition in the following areas and times on Dec. 15 is asked to contact police:

Douglasdale Boulevard S.E. and eastbound 130 Avenue (towards Deerfoot Trail) between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.;

Southbound Deerfoot Trail (Highway 2) travelling towards Highway 552 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Southbound on Range Road 291 in Foothills County between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.; and

Eastbound on 296 Avenue East to the 6400 block of 296 Avenue East between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Police are also seeking tips from anyone who may have seen the driver filling up a container with gas, saying it's believed the suspects purchased gas before shooting the victim, and that the gas was used to burn the vehicle.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or you can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.