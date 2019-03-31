The man who operated a business out of a building in Balzac that burned to the ground on Friday night is thankful no one was hurt in the fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a massive fire at a building on the former Balzac Meats site, by Range Road 293 and Township Road 263, at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

One of the barns on the property had caught fire, sending smoke and flames high up into the air.

Ben Penner, who leased the space for his equipment rental company, says he lost more than $100,000 in the fire.

“There was a lot of power rakes, aerators, lawn mowers and stuff like that in there. There was a lot of personal items in there too. My daughter’s quad was in there.”

He says he’s still in shock about the fire, but is glad no one was hurt.

“I’m pretty horrified. It’s not something you expect everyday.”

He doesn’t know how the fire started, but says Friday’s blaze was the third on the property in under a year.

“First there was a grassfire and then the meat shop got burned down and now the barn.”

Firefighters from Rocky View, Balzac, Bearspaw, Irricana, Crossfield and Airdrie attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.