Caution recommended for Easter gatherings in Alberta
COVID-19 numbers are rising and the province's top doctor is urging Albertans to "reduce risk" when it comes to Easter gatherings this long weekend.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the comments during a media availability on Wednesday afternoon.
"We know that COVID-19 transmission is higher," Hinshaw said. "It's rising right now, so it's prudent that people think about the gatherings that they want to participate in."
However, she also said there's benefit in spending the holidays with friends and family, especially after living under restrictions for so long.
"It's important to be able to celebrate important holidays with those of our family and friends," she said.
GATHERING GUIDELINES
Infectious disease experts say indoor gatherings should be small, and that hosting events outdoors is safer.
For Easter egg hunts, masks and frequent hand washing are ideal.
With most public health measures lifted, one medical expert says Albertans will have to assess their own tolerance levels.
"People that are at highest risk for severe disease are those who are unvaccinated, those who are elderly, and those who have underlying comorbidities such as underlying lung disease underlying immune compromising conditions," said Dr. Stephanie Smith, infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alberta.
As long as you consider where your Easter gathering is taking place and who you're going with, Alberta's top doctor says your weekend plans can go ahead.
"Those are the people that really do need to be very careful about who they interact with, and how many people they interact with, in terms of increasing their risk."
Smith said there is one guideline above all that she says is the most important to adhere to over Easter: stay home if feeling unwell.
"Even if you take a rapid test, and it's negative, and you should stay home. If you are ill please, please stay home and do not gather," said Smith.
RISING CASES
The call for caution comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
In Wednesday's update, Alberta recorded 6,181 new cases over the past seven days.
There are 1,053 Albertans in hospital, with 48 in intensive care. More than 4,100 Albertans have died with COVID-19 infections.
Wastewater data shows there is more virus spreading through Calgary and Edmonton.
Officials with the tracking team say it's unclear if this means severe outcomes will also increase.
"The virus has changed, we've had a less virulent virus, a virus that causes less severe disease. We have an increasingly immune population, there is a greater disconnect between the impact on the healthcare system and individual case counts," said Dr. Michael Parkins, one of the wastewater tracking team leads and infectious disease physician with University of Calgary.
While other provinces are translating wastewater data into projected case counts, Parkins says it is not standard practise for his team.
"While there is some comfort in a projected number of individuals at any individual point in time, it's not terribly accurate. The much better metric is just focusing on how much SARS-COV2 virus is in wastewater and using that to understand the burden of COVID-19 in each community."
EASTER EVENTS RETURN
Many community events are able to resume this weekend, after a two-year hiatus for many.
The Marda Loop Eggfest returns on Saturday with more than 300 participants scouring through the main streets.
"We're really hoping that this (event) is really bringing life back to Eggfest. We were out of commission for two years." Ceilidh Price, events coordinator with the Marda Loop business improvement area.
Price says the outdoor event is planned with pandemic precautions
"We're going to ask that people keep their distance and do what's comfortable for them," she said.
Some Calgarians tell CTV News they are eager for in-person Easter plans while carefully considering the risks.
"Now it seems like (COVID-19) is blooming again so I'm very careful," said Irene van Doorn before adding she was thrilled for her upcoming family plans after two years off.
"It's been a long wait. A very long wait."
Leonard Fahey says his Easter will be low-key.
"We'll just keep it tight knit with the family, just in our house, we don't go anywhere too fancy."
