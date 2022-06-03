'Cautiously optimistic': Opioid deaths in Alberta on decline since record-setting December

The government of Alberta says there's reason for cautious optimism in the battle against the opioid epidemic that continues to plague the province.

The 120 opioid-related deaths recorded in Alberta in March was the lowest monthly total since April 2021 and well below the record-high 175 deaths of December 2021.

"While every loss of life is tragic, we are cautiously optimistic after seeing fatalities decrease in Alberta in March," said Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions, in a statement released Friday. "We know that the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions caused addiction deaths to increase. We hope to see the fatality rates continue to decline as we recover from the pandemic and continue to implement strategies to address the addiction crisis."

The province claims there's a direct correlation between the record high deaths recorded in the final month of 2021 with the peak of the Omicron wave and the COVID-19-related public safety measures/restrictions that were in place at the time. The ministry of mental health and addictions says Alberta was not an outlier as the trend was noticeable in jurisdictions throughout North America.

Alberta's two largest cities saw a significant month-over-month decline in opioid-related deaths.

There were 37 opioid-related deaths in Calgary in March, a 41 per cent drop from the 63 deaths of February, which was the worst month for opioid-related deaths in the city's history.

In Edmonton in March, 38 deaths were attributed to opioid use. The worst month on record for Alberta's capital was December 2021 with 70 opioid-related deaths.

There has also been a significant decline in the number of opioid-related EMS responses in the province. The week of May 23 saw the lowest number of opioid-related calls since April 2021.

The decline in deaths and EMS responses is partially attributed to a 260 per cent increase in the number of Albertans accessing Suboxone, an opioid treatment medication, since the fall of 2021. More than 7,800 Albertans are utilizing the medication. There are also more than 3,700 Albertans receiving help from opioid dependency clinics.