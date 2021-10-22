Cavalry extends undefeated streak with 2-1 win over Pacific

CALGARY -

Cavalry FC kept its spot atop the Canadian Premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Thursday.

Daan Klomp opened the scoring for Cavalry (12-5-8) in the 6th minute and David Norman Jr. doubled the lead with a goal in the 71st.

Sean Young scored in the 89th for Pacific, who sit in second spot with a 12-7-6 record.

Pacific's Callum Irving stopped two of the four shots he faced while Cavalry 'keeper Marco Carducci conceded the lone on-target shot the visitors managed across 90 minutes of play.

Cavalry is undefeated in six outings, with a 3-3-0 record across the stretch.

Each side has three games to play in the regular-season schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.