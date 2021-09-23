Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experience
Cavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
The club required everyone attending to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test done in the last 48 hours to gain entry. Masks were mandatory indoors at Spruce Meadows where the team plays and highly recommended outside.
Temperature checks were also taken at the gates and a number of fans told CTV News they feel safer.
Fred MacTavish at Cavalry FC game, Sept. 22, 2021
"The experience was way faster than I thought it was going to be," said Fred McTavish, who goes to every Cavalry FC game.
"We had a vaccine passports printed off, everything was organized, with security checking it off. It literally took me 45 seconds to get in. Very efficient."
Fans came out to see Cavalry FC take on Pacific FC in a Canadian championship quarter final. Pacific took the match 1-0.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Some ridings still too close to call with mail-in ballots still being counted
While Canadians didn’t have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still some individual seats too close to call.
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Former Liberal candidate dropped from party amid controversy says he'll sit as MP after winning Toronto riding
The former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina- Fort York has confirmed he intends to represent the riding in Ottawa despite calls for him to step aside after a past allegation of sexual assault came to light.
Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife
Sherbrooke police is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.
Hundreds of thousands of white flags planted in D.C. to commemorate those who died of COVID-19
Hundreds of thousands of white flags covering 80,000 square metres of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., have been planted in memory of the lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S..
Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss
Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1st death under 20, as hospitalization, ICU counts rise to record highs Wednesday
Alberta reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton Griesbach
For the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergency
As healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policy
British Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
Mom of B.C. boy who caught COVID-19 says it took days for classmates' families to be notified
A Surrey, B.C., woman whose 10-year-old son contracted COVID-19 says it took days for his classmates' families to be notified by public health.
-
GM Benning: Vancouver Canucks will be 100% vaccinated by season opener
On the eve of training camp, Canucks general manager Jim Benning said the organization will be fully vaccinated by the time Vancouver opens the regular season on Oct. 13.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases
The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Three Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
-
Man wanted for several assaults arrested in Victoria: VicPD
Police say a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Central Saanich and Victoria was arrested Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Steve Murphy steps aside from his role as CTV Atlantic Chief Anchor
Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says botched driveway sealing job makes house look like 'bomb exploded'
An Ontario woman whose home was left a mess after a botched driveway sealing job said 'it looked a bomb exploded' on her property.
-
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in Davenport
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau police investigating after adult, two children found dead in Aylmer home
Investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious as the investigation gets underway.
-
Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
Aissatou Diallo, 44, has been found not guilty on all charges of dangerous driving.
-
'Getting our feet under us:' Ottawa restaurants adjust to new COVID-19 vaccine passport
Starting Wednesday, residents 12 and over must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to dine-in at restaurants, and attend bars, gyms, movie theatres, concerts and sporting events.
Montreal
-
Quebec to table bill Thursday against anti-vax protests, but one MNA may nix quick passage
Most of Quebec's politicians say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals, creating heavy fines, but the sole Conservative MNA says she's not convinced.
-
Two Montreal schools shut down this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks
All students at Sainte-Odile Elementary and École Saint-Émile were sent home due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, officials confirmed Wednesday.
-
Bloc Quebecois wins two more ridings in Quebec, with one riding still too close to call
CTV News’ decision desk officially announced early Wednesday evening that incumbent Bloc Quebecois MP Yves Perron narrowly defeated Brosseau by 933 votes.
Kitchener
-
Proof of vaccination required at some Waterloo Region businesses as Ont. launches certification program
Waterloo Region residents will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access many non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.
-
Confusion mounts over Ontario Minor Hockey Association's vaccine policy
There's growing confusing surrounding Alliance Hockey the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for players, parents, coaches and staff.
-
Two COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 18 new cases on Wednesday, as active infections dropped significantly.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie riding
Two days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at Cambrian
From more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
Sudbury mayor delivers first state-of-the-city address in more than two years
Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger gave his first state-of-the-city address Wednesday in more than two years to a virtual crowd over the lunch hour.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Recount anticipated after Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes
Candidates in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding are anticipating a judicial recount, after Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada snagged re-election with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.
-
12-year-old boy sleeping in bed stabbed by home intruder: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for information in a violent attack in Norway House after a boy was stabbed in his bed by an unknown person who RCMP said broke into the home.
-
NHL finds 'no evidence' that Evander Kane gambled on league games
The NHL found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife.
Regina
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
Sask. NDP calls on province to ask military for help in 4th wave of COVID-19
The Saskatchewan NDP says it’s time for the province to consider asking the Canadian military for help as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
-
71 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Briercrest College
Briercrest College in Caronport reported a total of 71 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.
Saskatoon
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back losses
Despite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.