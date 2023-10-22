Cavalry FC advance to championship game with 2-1 win over Pacific FC

Cavalry FC booked a spot in the Canadian Premier League final Saturday, defeating Pacific FC 2-1 at ATCO Field in Calgary.

The win sets up an Oct. 28 championship match against Forge FC, which defeated Cavalry last week.

CPL Player of the Year finalist Daan Klomp headed in a free kick initiated by fellow nominee Ali Musse in the 26th minute to give Cavalry the lead.

In the 60th minute, Musse took a pass from Sergio Camargo and fired, giving Cavalry a two-goal lead.

Pacific FC responded with a goal from Kekuta Manneh, but that was all the Tridents were able to score, and their season is now over.

"It was more difficult than we wanted it to (be)," said Musse after the win, "but credit to the guys, we defended hard, Doojie (goalkeep Marco Carducci) made a big save and were good enough to hold onto the lead and come through with the win."

HIGHLIGHTS: @CPLCavalryFC advance to the CPL Final with a 2-1 victory over @Pacificfccpl in front of their home supporters 🐎#CanPL I 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/q4tL9UF9Ff — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) October 22, 2023

Musse said the team stayed true to itself despite a slow start to the season and eventually, it all jelled.

"We just kept on going and believing, and trusting in the process – and thankfully it's worked out so far."

Cavalry FC manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said his best players were on form Saturday.

"Our big players played big," Wheeldon said. "That's what you ask of them and that's what you expect of them. If you're going to be nominated as an MVP you have to put yourself out there, and that's what they did today."

Cavalry FC manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. celebrates advancing to the title match with his dad. (Photo: X@CavalryFC)

The championship will be Cavalry FC's first since 2019, when they played Forge FC.

A win next Saturday will make them the first club to ever win "the double" by claiming both the regular-season title and league championship.

"We're enjoying writing this new history," Wheeldon Jr. added. "No team's ever won the double – so why not us?"