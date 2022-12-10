Cavalry FC announce return of goalkeeper Marco Carducci in 3-year deal

With a sensational, drama-filled World Cup transforming December into a time of peak soccer frenzy around the planet, the Cavalry FC had some good news to deliver to Calgary fans Friday.

The Canadian Premier League club announced it has signed goalkeeper Marco Carducci to a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old Calgary native joined the team in its first season in 2019 and made 92 appearances with the Cavalry, with 30 clean sheets.

Carducci recovered from testicular cancer earlier this year, going on to win the CPL's Golden Glove.

"I'm very excited to be extending my time with Cavalry FC," Carducci said on Twitter. "The connection that I have with the club, its fans and the city is very special for me, and I'm thrilled to continue building with the team."