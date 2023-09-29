Cavalry FC return home to take on Valour FC with regular season title locked up

Cavalry FC are back in action at Spruce Meadows Friday but thanks to one of their most successful seasons, the stakes are pretty low.

In their first game back in Calgary since clinching the regular season title last weekend with a win over York United, Cavalry FC are taking on Valour FC with an eye to topping their season-high of 50 points, which they established in 2021.

They currently sit at 49 points and 14 wins.

They'll also be trying to keep momentum going as the team prepares for the playoffs later in October.

Valour, meanwhile, are playing for pride, after being eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Myer Bevan will be gunning to take over the top spot in the race to take the Golden Boot: with 10 goals, Bevan trails league leader Ollie Bassett by a single goal.

Ali Musse and Daan Klomp have both been generating buzz in Player of the Year chatter, with Klomp also a strong candidate for Defender of the Year.

In goal, Cavalry standout Marco Carducci is a strong candidate for Goalkeeper of the Year.

"It’s up to us now to be able to celebrate these games, put our best foot forward week-in and week-out, and for our fans to continue to bring the energy," said Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

"The more energy they bring, the more energy they give us, and as we go into the business end of the season we need that extra dose because it could be a fantastic season where we could win it all."

Game time is 7 p.m.